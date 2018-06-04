        <
        >

          Report: Rays' Anthony Banda to undergo Tommy John surgery

          7:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Anthony Banda will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair the left-hander's pitching elbow, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

          Banda, who joined the Rays in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in February, was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three appearances (one start) in the majors this season.

          The 24-year-old suffered the injury while pitching for Tampa's Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina.

          Banda joins Jose De Leon, 25, and Brent Honeywell, 23, as young Rays pitching prospects who have needed to have Tommy John surgery this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices