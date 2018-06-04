Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Anthony Banda will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair the left-hander's pitching elbow, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Banda, who joined the Rays in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in February, was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three appearances (one start) in the majors this season.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury while pitching for Tampa's Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina.

Banda joins Jose De Leon, 25, and Brent Honeywell, 23, as young Rays pitching prospects who have needed to have Tommy John surgery this season.