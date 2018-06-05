The Oakland Athletics draft Oklahoma Sooners' football and baseball player Kyler Murray number nine overall. (0:40)

The Oakland Athletics selected Kyler Murray with the ninth overall pick in Monday's MLB draft, which could complicate his future as Oklahoma's quarterback.

The assigned value of the ninth pick is $4,761,500.

Murray, who backed up Heisman winner Baker Mayfield last season, was projected to succeed him at Oklahoma. Instead, he'll now have a difficult decision to make about his football and baseball careers.

Murray could sign with Oakland and still play at least this season for the Sooners. Or, he could spurn football and move forward with the A's and baseball.

"I knew the deal when we were getting into it. [The Murray family has] lived up to their word in every part of it," said Riley, who added that Murray would not be playing summer baseball and instead would work out with the football team.

Murray, a former five-star recruit in football, has been coy about splitting baseball and football going forward, saying he was "not worried" about the draft.

Murray hit cleanup and played center field this season for the Oklahoma baseball team, which was eliminated in regional play Monday by Mississippi State. He hit. 296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

In limited time behind Mayfield last year, Murray completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards. He also rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns.

Murray transferred to Oklahoma following the 2015 season after originally signing with Texas A&M.