Kyler Murray, who was projected to succeed Heisman winner Baker Mayfield as Oklahoma's quarterback, will have a difficult decision to make after being drafted No. 9 overall in the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Murray could sign with Oakland and still play at least this season for the Sooners. Or, he could spurn football and move forward with the A's and baseball.

Editor's Picks Sooners QB Murray chosen No. 9 in MLB draft Kyler Murray, who backed up Heisman winner Baker Mayfield last season and remained with the Sooners, will have a difficult decision to make.

OU QB Murray to play regardless of MLB draft Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said that he expects quarterback Kyler Murray to be playing for the Sooners this season, regardless of what happens in next week's Major League Baseball draft.

The long, two-sport Saturday in Kyler Murray's quest to replace Baker Mayfield OU's best candidate to replace a Heisman winner might currently be batting cleanup for the Sooners' baseball team. He spent the weekend playing for both squads. 2 Related

Here are some important things to know about Murray and what his future could hold:

What makes Kyler Murray so unique as an athlete?

In baseball, he has a combination of power and speed. Murray hit 10 home runs and stole 10 bases this spring while manning center field for the first time in his baseball career. (Murray was a shortstop in high school.) In football, Murray's ability to both run and pass made him one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Texas high school history. He led Allen High School to three straight state championships, compiling a 42-0 record as the starter while passing for more than 10,000 career yards and rushing for another 4,100. As a result, Murray became the first athlete to play in both the Under Armour All-America football and baseball national high school all-star games.

Just how good can he be on the baseball diamond?

Depends on who you ask. But Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson said Murray's upside is MLB All-Star Andrew McCutchen. ESPN college baseball analyst Kyle Peterson said Murray eventually can become "a premier defender in center field because he has the speed most people don't have." The A's clearly agree about Murray's upside.

Now that he went No. 9 overall to the A's, will he still play football for Oklahoma this fall?

That is the million-dollar question. Sources at Oklahoma have been confident that Murray would be with the team this fall. Then again, nobody expected him to go in the top 10 of the draft. Just last week Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Murray would be with the Sooners, no matter what happened with the draft. It will be interesting to see what the A's front office has to say in return.

Is there any chance he could make it to the majors in baseball AND play in the NFL?

Unlikely. In part because he's only 5-foot-10, Murray doesn't project to be an NFL quarterback. He would most likely have to find a different position, whether slot receiver or cornerback. Murray's pro future has always been tied to baseball. And now that he has been selected so high by the A's, he'll likely focus his pro ambitions there, even if he continues his college career on the gridiron.

What factors will he weigh in deciding what path to take?

This depends on what options the A's give him. Murray has wanted to play quarterback for the Sooners this fall. If the A's give him the go-ahead, he will. If not, then he'll have a difficult decision to make that probably will end with him foregoing football to move forward with the A's and begin his baseball career.