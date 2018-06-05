Madison Bumgarner will make his first start of the season for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday opposite the Arizona Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin.

Bumgarner began the season on the disabled list with a fractured finger on his left hand. It was just the second DL trip of his career, the other coming last season for a left shoulder strain sustained in a dirt bike accident.

The Giants have fared better than expected in Bumgarner's absence, entering play Tuesday at .500 (30-30) and just 1½ games behind first-place Arizona in the NL West.

A look at how important Bumgarner has been to the Giants over the years:

Giants starting pitching this season MLB rank ERA 4.59 23rd WHIP 1.37 23rd Opp. BA .257 23rd K pct. 19 25th

• Bumgarner has been a key part of the Giants' rotation since 2010. Without him this season, Giants starters have a 4.59 ERA, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

• Bumgarner was one of the top pitchers in the league from 2013 to 2017. Among pitchers with at least 100 starts in that span, he ranked fifth in ERA (2.91), fourth in WHIP (1.05) and third in opponents' OBP (.271).

• Since Bumgarner's first All-Star season in 2013, the Giants have a .537 winning percentage (79-68) in Bumgarner's starts and a .484 winning percentage (350-373) in games started by their other pitchers. Bumgarner's ERA in that span is 3.12, while the rest of the Giants' starters have a 4.38 ERA.

• Bumgarner prides himself on his hitting too and has hit at least three home runs in each of the past four seasons. Last year, he became the first pitcher in MLB history to hit two home runs on Opening Day.