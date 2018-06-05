Jake Arrieta is not happy about Philadelphia only scoring one run against the Giants and points to the team's struggles while shifting on defense. (0:41)

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler doesn't have a problem with recent comments by Jake Arrieta, who was highly critical of Philadelphia's overall performance and defensive shifts this past weekend against the Giants.

Arrieta said the Phillies are "the worst in the league with shifts" after Sunday's 6-1 loss to San Francisco, which completed a three-game series sweep during which Philadelphia scored only one run.

Editor's Picks Jake Arrieta returns to Wrigley for bittersweet reunion Even with the pitcher in a Phillies uniform, there's no forgetting what Arrieta meant to the Cubs.

Arrieta hot under collar after sweep of Phillies Jake Arrieta said the Phillies have no shortage of things to improve on after losing their sixth game of eight and being swept by the Giants. 1 Related

Arrieta also referred to it as "just a really horse---- series" and said the Phillies "need to have an accountability check," citing this coming stretch as a "key moment in our season."

Kapler, who is in his first year as manager, told Fox Sports on Monday that he agrees with Arrieta's assessment.

"Jake's comments are true -- we didn't play well, and we can be better," Kapler told Fox Sports. "It's a good opportunity for us to sit down and discuss how we can improve our team.

"Personally, I don't mind Jake expressing how he feels about shifts or anything else."

The Phillies (31-26) begin a road series Tuesday against the Cubs, the team Arrieta left in free agency. The Phillies have lost six of their past eight but enter Tuesday just 2½ games behind the first-place Braves in the National League East.

Kapler told Fox Sports that he appreciates Arrieta's passion and that "the last thing I want is for our clubhouse to be content."

"If we're content, it means we're not getting better," Kapler said. "Our clubhouse should be passionate, driven and only satisfied when we are clicking on all cylinders.

"I don't think we have defensive shifts figured out. I don't think anyone has them nailed down."