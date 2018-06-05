The Detroit Tigers selected University of Texas second baseman Kody Clemens on Tuesday with the first pick of the third round (79th overall) in the MLB amateur draft.

He is a son of former major league pitcher Roger Clemens.

Editor's Picks Detroit drafts Auburn RHP Mize with No. 1 pick Casey Mize went from undrafted three years ago all the way to No. 1.

Kody Clemens has hit .346 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs for the Longhorns this season, his junior year. He was limited to being the designated hitter for most of his sophomore season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2016.

The Longhorns are currently in the NCAA baseball tournament. They will play Tennessee Tech in the Austin Super Regional, starting Saturday.

Roger Clemens won an American League MVP award, seven Cy Young Awards and 354 games during his 24-season career.

The Tigers opened the MLB draft on Monday by selecting Auburn right-hander Casey Mize with the No. 1 overall pick.