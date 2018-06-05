Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez and catcher Yadier Molina were activated from the disabled list and will be the starting battery for St. Louis' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Martinez went on the disabled list May 10 with a muscle strain near his pitching shoulder. The right-hander was leading the National League with a 1.62 ERA before going on the DL.

Molina has been out since May 5, when he was hit in the groin with a foul ball off the bat off the Cubs' Kris Bryant. The eight-time All-Star had surgery for a pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma and has missed 26 games. Molina, 35, was hitting .272 with six home runs and 17 RBIs before the injury.

To make room on the roster for Martinez and Molina, the Cardinals optioned reliever Mike Mayers and catcher Carson Kelly to Triple-A Memphis.