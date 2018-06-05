The Boston Red Sox have placed left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.

Pomeranz has struggled this season, allowing at least four runs in each of his last three starts. He's 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA overall.

Pomeranz was scheduled to start Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. Boston has yet to name who will replace him. Knuckleballer Steven Wright, who is slated to start Tuesday night against Detroit, will remain in the rotation for the time being.

In the corresponding roster move, the Red Sox recalled right-hander Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Boston did, however, get some good news heading into Tuesday as slugger J.D. Martinez will be back in the lineup.

Martinez, whose 19 home runs are tied for the major league lead, left Boston's game Sunday with back spasms.

The slugger will bat third Tuesday as the Red Sox open a three-game series at home against the Tigers.