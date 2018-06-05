        <
          Braves place Julio Teheran on DL

          The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves have placed Julio Teheran on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb contusion.

          The right-hander said he was hurt Monday against the Padres during an at-bat in which he grounded out. He came out of the game two innings later.

          "I got jammed with it and I couldn't feel the ball in the fifth inning and I wasn't the best," he said. "I kept competing like I used to do, but I wasn't my best. I wasn't throwing hard. Then I couldn't feel the ball and I threw four balls that weren't close to the plate."

          Teheran is 4-4 with a 4.31 ERA this season.

          The Braves called up RHP Luke Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett.

