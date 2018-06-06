Madison Bumgarner didn't show much rust in his return to the San Francisco Giants' rotation Tuesday night.

The left-hander, making his season debut, allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out three and walking zero before leaving after 82 pitches with the Giants down 2-1 to the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&T Park.

Bumgarner had been out since March 23, when he broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he was hit by a line drive from Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in the Giants' final game of spring training. The San Francisco ace had surgery to have three pins inserted into his finger.

Against the Diamondbacks, Bumgarner ran into trouble in the second inning, allowing two runs on three hits. But he was otherwise solid, retiring the side in order twice. Arizona won 3-2, and Bumgarner took the loss.

The performance was welcome news for the Giants, who already have starters Johnny Cueto (right elbow sprain) and Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) on the disabled list.

Originally tabbed to be San Francisco's starter on Opening Day, Bumgarner was dominant in two rehab starts in the minors. He struck out eight in 3⅔ innings for Triple-A Sacramento, then fanned seven in 4⅔ innings for Class A San Jose.

Bumgarner was the MVP of the 2014 World Series. He was limited to 17 starts last year following a dirt bike accident during an off day in Colorado that left him with shoulder and rib injuries. Bumgarner finished 4-9 last season with a 3.32 ERA that was the second highest of his career. He bounced back with a strong spring training that included 30 strikeouts over 21 innings before getting hurt.

In a corresponding roster move, the Giants optioned right-hander Pierce Johnson to Triple A.