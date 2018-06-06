WASHINGTON -- Chalk up another first for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jonny Venters.

On Wednesday, Venters will make the first start of his career against the Washington Nationals. In April, the Rays reliever, who has undergone three full Tommy John surgeries plus another ligament reattachment procedure which he refers to as half a Tommy John, returned to the major leagues for the first time since 2012. On May 28, the lefty recorded the save in a 1-0 win over the Oakland A's, his first save since August 22, 2011.

An All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2011, Venters is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 14 games with the Rays.

Venters, 33, is the latest reliever to start a game for a Tampa Bay team that has recently begun to blur the traditional line between the rotation and the bullpen. Sergio Romo, a 35-year-old right-handed reliever who has saved 85 games during his career, has started five games for the Rays over the past three weeks.