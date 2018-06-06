St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes has undergone surgery to repair a torn tendon in his lat muscle, according to multiple reports.

With an expected six-month recovery, Reyes is likely done for the season.

Reyes was injured in his first major league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery. He pitched four scoreless innings in his May 30 return, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. He threw 73 pitches (42 for strikes), but fatigue was noticeable for Reyes, and the Cardinals and manager Mike Matheny noted "a drop in velocity."

Reyes was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in 2016, striking out 52 in 46 innings. He suffered his elbow injury in spring training last year.