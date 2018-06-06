        <
          Dodgers' Pedro Baez sent to minors to make room for Caleb Ferguson

          6:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned reliever Pedro Baez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday to open a spot on the roster for rookie starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson.

          Baez is 2-3 with a 3.25 ERA for Los Angeles this season. The 30-year-old Baez has appeared in 28 games for the defending National League champions but has struggled with his command. Baez has allowed 16 walks in 27⅔ innings of work.

          Manager Dave Roberts called the decision to send down Baez difficult, adding that while Baez took the news like a professional, he was also upset. Roberts called the move necessary because he wanted to make sure Los Angeles had enough long relievers on the roster with the 21-year-old Ferguson and 22-year-old rookie Dennis Santana scheduled to pitch on Wednesday and Thursday.

