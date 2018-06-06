During batting practice, Alex Bregman tells his brother A.J. that he was drafted in the 35th round by the Astros. (0:58)

The Houston Astros didn't hesitate to make the late rounds of this week's MLB draft something of a family affair.

On Wednesday, the team drafted second baseman J.C. Correa, the brother of Carlos Correa, in the 33rd round; took left-handed pitcher A.J. Bregman, the brother of Alex Bregman, two rounds later; and then selected outfielder Antonio Cruz, the grandson of former Astros stalwart Jose Cruz, in the 37th round.

A.J. Bregman, who has committed to the University of New Mexico, got the news from his brother, who told him to check Twitter while at Minute Maid Park, where the Astros hosted the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Carlos Correa was stoked when he heard the news about his brother.

"I couldn't believe it when they told me," the elder Correa sibling told reporters, according to MLB.com. "... I just called him. He told me he was crying when he found out. He's very happy, very excited."

After two seasons playing with Alvin Community College, J.C. Correa has committed to compete at Lamar University. According to MLB.com, the younger Correa spent much of the Astros' offseason working out with his brother.

"He put in the time and the work," Carlos Correa said. "And it's showing in the way he's been playing. ... Every time I hit with him, I always wish I had his swing."

The other MLB team in the Lone Star State also had an intriguing pick on the draft's final day.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was drafted in the 39th round by the Texas Rangers. Patterson was taken with the 1,169th pick in the draft as a third baseman, but he is sticking with football for now. It isn't odd that a football player was drafted, as others have been, but Patterson hasn't played organized baseball since his junior year of high school.

Patterson arrived at Michigan in December after transferring from Ole Miss and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. He petitioned for immediate eligibility through the NCAA and is now in the running to start at quarterback for the Wolverines in the upcoming season.