Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has reached a deal with the Oakland Athletics that will guarantee him close to $5 million and allow him to play for the Sooners this fall, according to an FRS Network report.

Murray was taken by the A's with the ninth overall pick Monday in MLB's amateur draft. He told Oakland officials Monday night that he will put baseball off and honor his commitment to Oklahoma. He is an outfielder for the Sooners.

The slot value for the ninth pick in the draft is $4.7 million.

Murray backed up Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last season. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 142 yards. He started against West Virginia and played the first series after Mayfield was benched for sideline antics against Kansas the previous week. He competed with Austin Kendall in the spring.

A player would still have his football scholarship, provided he still met his 12-hour academic requirement, even if he signed a pro baseball contract.