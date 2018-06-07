Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani left Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals with a blister on his right middle finger.

He was warming up for the fifth inning and left the field accompanied by trainer Eric Munson.

The teams were tied at 1 at the time of his departure, with Ohtani having surrendered one earned run on four hits. He had issued three walks while striking out four.

Ohtani was replaced by reliever Jim Johnson.

A blister problem previously cut short the two-way star's April 18 start against the Red Sox. That blister also resided on the inside part of his right middle finger.