The Texas Rangers announced an agreement with Jon Daniels, their president of baseball operations and general manager, on a multiyear contract extension Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed.

"Coming into this season, extending Jon Daniels' contract was a priority for us. His track record demonstrates clearly that he is the right person to lead the Rangers back to contending for championships once again," co-chairman and managing general partner Ray Davis said in a statement. "Over the last decade, the Rangers have the fifth-best winning percentage in the Major Leagues and have gone to the playoffs five times in a period of success unsurpassed in franchise history."

Daniels, 40, became the team's general manager in October 2005. Since that time, the Rangers advanced to back-to-back World Series (2010, '11) and have reached the postseason in five of the past eight seasons.

The Rangers are struggling this season, currently in last place in the American League West with a 27-37 record.

"Our ownership group trusts Jon's judgment and respects his experience and skill as well as that of his baseball operations leadership team," Davis said in the statement. "Their approach to building the roster includes creatively exploring every avenue to improve the ballclub and our farm system.

"The quality of the player development operation they have built is respected throughout Major League Baseball. Jon and his group understand the challenges ahead and are working diligently to build a Major League team that will be competitive for years to come."