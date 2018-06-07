Infielder Brad Miller, who hit 30 home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016, was designated for assignment by the team on Thursday.

The Rays now have seven days to trade or release Miller, who is hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

The team also announced that pitching coach Kyle Snyder has been medically cleared to rejoin the team. Snyder was hospitalized in Seattle last weekend because of a "personal medical issue."

Miller, 28, had started 34 games at first base for the Rays this season. The team needed to clear a roster spot for first baseman Jake Bauers, who is being called up from Triple-A Durham.

Bauers, 22, was acquired by the Rays in the three-team trade that sent Wil Myers to the San Diego Padres and Trea Turner to the Washington Nationals in December 2014.

Bauers is hitting .279 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in Triple-A this season.