        <
        >

          Astros' Carlos Correa says sore side 'nothing major' after MRI

          6:42 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says tests on his sore side came back clean Thursday and that he's day to day.

          Correa felt what he called "right side discomfort" in his last at-bat against the Mariners on Wednesday in the Astros' 7-5 win.

          He was re-evaluated Thursday and said he got "really good news."

          "Nothing major, and we're going to take it day-to-day," Correa told reporters.

          Correa was not in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers in Texas but said he expected to test the injury pregame.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices