Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says tests on his sore side came back clean Thursday and that he's day to day.

Correa felt what he called "right side discomfort" in his last at-bat against the Mariners on Wednesday in the Astros' 7-5 win.

He was re-evaluated Thursday and said he got "really good news."

"Nothing major, and we're going to take it day-to-day," Correa told reporters.

Correa was not in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers in Texas but said he expected to test the injury pregame.