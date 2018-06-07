Touted Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday with a leg injury.

Guerrero, a 19-year-old third baseman, was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Major League Baseball by ESPN's Keith Law. Guerrero's .407 batting average for Double-A New Hampshire leads all minor league hitters, and he also has 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 53 games this season.

On Wednesday, he left the Fisher Cats' game against Akron with the injury.

"For us, it's just about being extra cautious given that the injury occurred last Saturday and when he came back there was a little bit of a setback," Blue Jays director of player development Gil Kim told the Toronto Sun.

"We're just being extra cautious. It's not expected to be anything serious."

Guerrero's father, Vladimir, will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, this summer.