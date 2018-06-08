        <
          Orioles reliever Zach Britton could return to majors next week

          8:31 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Rehabbing Orioles reliever Zach Britton threw a scoreless inning of relief Thursday for Triple-A Norfolk and could make his long-awaited return to the major league roster Wednesday.

          The left-hander is coming back from surgery on his right Achilles tendon, which he ruptured during a December workout.

          He's been dominant rehabbing in the minor leagues, allowing just two hits in 4.1 innings while striking out five and walking none.

          The former All-Star is scheduled to throw again Sunday and Monday -- the first time on this rehab he'll pitch on back-to-back days. If he goes through that unscathed, he could rejoin Baltimore on Wednesday against the Red Sox or on the following Friday ahead of a series opener against the Marlins.

          "You can tell he's chomping at the bit," Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday. "He's had a lot of time to work and do things. He doesn't tinker too much. He throws the right amount of breaking balls. I think he knows what's ahead of him."

