Masahiro Tanaka scores on Aaron Judge's sac fly but appears to limp off and leaves the game with tight hamstrings. (0:37)

NEW YORK -- Yet again, National League rules have left the New York Yankees with a freak injury to one of their pitchers.

For the second time in four seasons, Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was hurt in a game while running the bases. He left Friday night's Subway Series opener at the rival New York Mets' Citi Field early after experiencing tightness in both hamstrings.

The Yankees announced he would be re-evaluated by trainers Saturday.

Tanaka also was hurt during a September 2015 start at Citi Field when he was attempting to beat out a ground ball. He suffered a strain to one of his hamstrings at that time and ended up missing a start.

Friday's injury came in the top of the sixth inning. Tanaka, who reached base due to an error by Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, was on third when Yankees slugger Aaron Judge came up with the bases loaded and one out.

When Judge lofted a fly ball to right field, Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin got Tanaka positioned back on the third base bag, tagging up. As soon as Mets right fielder Jay Bruce made the fly ball catch, Tanaka was sent home. Bruce's throw was a little wide of home, causing catcher Devin Mesoraco to vacate the plate just long enough for Tanaka to score without sliding.

As he walked back to the Yankees' dugout, Tanaka eased in gingerly. A half-inning later, he was replaced in the field by reliever Jonathan Holder.

The injury derailed what had been a strong night for Tanaka on the mound. He lasted five innings, allowing just one run and one hit -- a leadoff home run to Brandon Nimmo. Tanaka also struck out eight batters.

Along with Tanaka's now two hamstring injuries in starts at Citi Field, the Yankees also lost starter Chien-Ming Wang to a serious foot injury in June 2008, when he partially tore a tendon and sprained his right foot running the bases during a Yankees interleague win at Houston.