The Washington Nationals will place Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list after an MRI confirmed that the ace right-hander has inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez said, however, that the MRI showed no structural damage in Strasburg's shoulder.

Martinez did not disclose a timeline for how long Strasburg would be sidelined but confirmed that the three-time All-Star would be headed to the DL after Washington's 7-5 victory Saturday over the San Francisco Giants.

Strasburg, 29, is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this season.