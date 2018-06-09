        <
          Nats to place Stephen Strasburg on DL with shoulder inflammation

          4:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Washington Nationals will place Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list after an MRI confirmed that the ace right-hander has inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

          Nationals manager Davey Martinez said, however, that the MRI showed no structural damage in Strasburg's shoulder.

          Martinez did not disclose a timeline for how long Strasburg would be sidelined but confirmed that the three-time All-Star would be headed to the DL after Washington's 7-5 victory Saturday over the San Francisco Giants.

          Strasburg, 29, is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this season.

