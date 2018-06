New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left his rehab appearance on Saturday with tightness in his right quad. He is expected to be reevaluated on Sunday.

Cespedes was playing for Double-A Binghamton rehabbing a hip injury when he was pulled from the game.

The right-handed slugger hit two doubles before exiting the game and had been close to returning to the Mets.