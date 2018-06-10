Toronto Blue Jays star prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is out four weeks with a patellar tendon strain in his left knee, the team announced Sunday.

The 19-year-old third baseman will be re-evaluated after that four-week timetable, the team said.

Guerrero, whose .407 batting average for Double-A New Hampshire leads all minor league hitters, was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Major League Baseball by ESPN's Keith Law. Guerrero also has 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 53 games this season.

He had been placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday.

His father, Vladimir Guerrero, will be inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York this year.