PHILADELPHIA -- Third baseman Travis Shaw was back in the Milwaukee Brewers' starting lineup Sunday -- a day after being benched by manager Craig Counsell for failing to run out a ground ball in a 12-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Counsell told reporters that he spoke with Shaw earlier this season about the importance of running out balls. Counsell inserted Hernan Perez at third base in the seventh inning Saturday after Shaw jogged down the line on a seemingly routine comebacker to the mound. Phillies reliever Adam Morgan threw wide of Carlos Santana at first base, but Shaw was out easily because of his failure to run.

"This is something Travis and I have discussed,'' Counsell said. "To me, it's something Travis knows about. I feel I'm holding him accountable for something he wants to be held accountable for. Every player in the major leagues has instances of this. But we've had a prior conversation about it, and we agreed upon it.

"We're to the point as the team where we've got to start making sure the small details aren't the ones that beat us. As we get through the course of a big season into big moments -- which could be every day -- I think we want to do our best to control the spots where effort doesn't get us in trouble in big moments.''

Shaw, 28, is having a productive season at the plate for the first-place Brewers. He entered Sunday's series finale with 14 homers, 39 RBIs and a .502 slugging percentage. He ranks eighth among MLB third basemen with an .843 OPS, and his 2.4 wins above replacement ranks third at the position behind Cleveland's Jose Ramirez and Oakland's Matt Chapman.