The New York Mets are sending outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to Florida to restart the rehab process after he left a rehab game Saturday night with tightness in his right quad.

Cespedes had two doubles in the game before leaving, and Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday that his star outfielder suffered the injury when running out his second double. He said the Mets consider Cespedes day-to-day.

"He feels like he's not quite ready, so we're going to send him to Florida to kind of start that day-to-day process of getting him to being where he needs to be," Callaway said.

The Mets placed Cespedes on the disabled list on May 16 with a strained right hip flexor. Asked Sunday if Cespedes' quad tightness is a new injury, Callaway explained that it is the same injury, as the outfielder is experiencing tightness where his quad attaches to his hip.

"It's not a total setback to Day 1 but still not feeling the way he would like it to feel to come up here and contribute," Callaway said.

Before this, the Mets had thought that Cespedes would be able to return on Tuesday, Callaway said.

Cespedes, 32, is hitting .255 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.