St. Louis Cardinals righthander Daniel Poncedeleon is preparing for his major league debut just 13 months after a line drive to the head threatened not only his baseeball career but his life.

The Cardinals purchased Poncedeleon's contract from Triple A Memphis and sent first baseman Luke Voit back to Memphis in a correspdonding move.

Pitching for Memphis May 9, 2017, Poncedelon took a shot off the bat of Iowa's Victor Caratini near his right temple. The right-hander endured emergency surgery to alleviate pressure on his brain, followed by a couple of weeks in intensive care in Des Moines and then three months of inactivity at home in Florida.

Poncedeleon is 5-2 in 12 games, including 11 starts, this season and leads the PCL with a 2.41 ERA. He has struck out 71 batters in 59 2/3 innings.

"Perseverance will be part of his biography one day," Cardinals president John Mozeliak had said this spring. "Think about it. Worst-case scenario, he could have not survived. Best-case scenario is where we are today."

Since the incident, Poncedelon has switched to a baseball cap with a hard carbon insert. He said after watching video of what happened in Iowa last spring, he is pretty sure the liner that struck him would have hit the cap insert, had he been wearing one. A number of MLB pitchers have started wearing inserts in recent years.