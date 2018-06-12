        <
        >

          Rangers' Elvis Andrus goes 0-for-3 in Double-A rehab game

          11:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus played in his first game since his right elbow was fractured when he got hit by a pitch two months ago.

          Andrus started an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Monday night. He went 0-for-3 at the plate and had four assists on defense while playing five innings.

          Andrus got hit on his throwing elbow by a fastball from hard-throwing reliever Keynan Middleton in the ninth inning of a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 11.

          This is the first time in his 10-season career that Andrus has been on the disabled list. Monday was the first day he was eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day DL, but he is expected to play several rehab games. He is scheduled to be the designated hitter when the RoughRiders play a mid-day game Tuesday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices