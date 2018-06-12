        <
          Dodgers' Walker Buehler put on DL with microfracture in rib cage

          7:59 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Walker Buehler was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after an MRI revealed a microfracture in his rib cage.

          Manager Dave Roberts said the team is hopeful Buehler will miss only two weeks of action. The Dodgers recalled Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Rangers.

          Buehler was hit by Trevor Story's line drive in a game against Colorado on May 21 and made three starts after that, but the rib injury caused him to exit a game Friday night against Atlanta in the sixth inning.

          Buehler began Friday with four perfect innings and was still cruising in the sixth when Roberts became concerned about a drop in Buehler's velocity. Roberts and a trainer ran to the mound and spoke with Buehler before removing him. Roberts said Buehler was having some difficulty breathing.

          Buehler is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and has been a bright spot for a team that was desperate for starting pitching because of injuries. Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dennis Santana are all on the disabled list. Santana was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday with a right rotator cuff strain.

          Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and Roberts said the next step could be a simulated game.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

