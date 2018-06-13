Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera left the Tigers' game against the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday with what the team said was a left biceps tendon strain.

Cabrera is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Cabrera suffered the injury when he swung awkwardly at Jake Odorizzi's slider and immediately walked toward the Tigers' dugout with his left arm hanging at his side. Niko Goodrum replaced him at the plate and struck out.

Cabrera came off the disabled list earlier this month after being shelved for close to a month with a right hamstring strain. His return was slowed by back stiffness during his recovery process.

The 35-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, hitting .249 with 16 homers as the Tigers went 64-98 in 2017.

Cabrera is hitting .301 this season with three homers and 22 RBIs.