LOS ANGELES -- Bartolo Colon recorded his 2,500th career strikeout against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 45-year-old right-hander retired second baseman Max Muncy in the first inning on Tuesday night.

That made Colon the 34th pitcher in MLB history to reach 2,500 K's, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

He is tied with Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for most wins by a pitcher from the Dominican Republic with 243.

Now in his 21st major league season, Colon left the game in the fourth inning with the Texas Rangers trailing 7-2. He gave up home runs to Joc Pederson, Muncy and Yasiel Puig.