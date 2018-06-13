ATLANTA -- Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been prescribed more rest after getting a second opinion on a strained ligament in his index finger.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Syndergaard's right finger is "tender to the touch." Syndergaard, on the disabled list retroactive to May 26, was examined Tuesday in New York. There is no immediate timetable for his return.

Callaway added that Syndergaard likely will need a rehab start. The Mets had hoped he could get back this week, but Syndergaard will miss his third straight turn in the rotation.

Seth Lugo again will take his place when New York begins a four-game series Thursday at Arizona.

Syndergaard is 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 64⅔ innings as one of the Mets' aces, along with Jacob deGrom.