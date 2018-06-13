Injured Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera will have surgery to repair his ruptured biceps tendon Thursday.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. David Altchek in New York. After the surgery, Cabrera will rehab in Detroit.

According to Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter, the expected timetable for Cabrera, 35, to return to baseball activities is six months, which would put him in line to be ready for 2019 spring training. But Teter said the timeframe to return can differ depending on the player.

"You take the rehab and the injury as it comes and you move forward with what the body gives you," said Teter, who described the injury as "unusual."

"There's going to be bad days and there's going to be good days. There's going to be days where everyone thinks he's ahead of schedule and there are going to be days when everyone thinks he's behind. That's with any rehab."

The veteran slugger suffered the injury Tuesday against the Twins when he swung awkwardly at Jake Odorizzi's slider and immediately walked toward the Tigers' dugout with his left arm hanging at his side.

Cabrera was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday. The Tigers recalled infielder Ronny Rodriguez from Triple A Toledo.