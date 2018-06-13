Third baseman Todd Frazier apologized to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday after the New York Mets' anemic offense wasted another stellar start by the right-hander.

DeGrom (4-2) allowed seven hits and one run and struck out seven in seven innings but took the loss as the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves shut out the Mets 2-0. Braves rookie Michael Soroka took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and got the victory.

Including Wednesday's outing, deGrom has an 0.87 ERA (six earned runs in 62⅓ innings pitched) in his past 10 starts. Despite that, the Mets are just 2-8 in those 10 games.

"After the game, I said, 'Dude, I'm sorry. I don't know what's going on. I don't know why we're not producing for you,'" Frazier said. "We talk about trying too hard. Maybe we're trying too hard when he's pitching, but a guy throws like that, he works fast. He was just dominant.''

The punchless Mets have scored 10 runs in their past 87 innings. They've lost deGrom's past five outings even though he has allowed only five runs over that span.

Jacob deGrom was outstanding on the mound again but had to watch Mets batters sputter at the plate as he took the loss. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

"We've got to score runs to win, and we haven't been doing that," deGrom told reporters, according to the New York Times. "Nobody's happy with what's going on."

He was removed from the game after seven innings despite throwing 86 pitches.

"He threw seven really stressful innings, especially the last couple of innings,'' New York manager Mickey Callaway said. "He had to grind thorough there and did a great job of keeping us in the game and giving us a chance to win like he does every time.''

DeGrom now has a 1.55 ERA this season and the Mets are 5-9 in his 14 starts.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.