Kevin Brown has gone from striking out big league batters to retiring would-be mail thieves.

The longtime major league pitcher seemingly put an end to a recent run of stolen mail in his north Macon, Georgia, neighborhood, apprehending a 15-year-old boy and another man before their arrests Wednesday.

According to a report by The (Macon) Telegraph, Brown hid in a neighbor's yard and waited for the alleged thieves to swipe some mail. When they tried, Brown caught them, holding them at gunpoint until police arrived, officers at the scene told the newspaper.

There was no immediate word on what the charges were.

Over his lengthy run on big league mounds, Brown won 211 games, collected six All-Star nods and twice boasted the National League's best ERA (1996, 2000).

Now retired, the 53-year-old has another title to add to his resume: neighborhood watchdog.