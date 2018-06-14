Adrian Beltre smacks a double to center field as he passes Ichiro Suzuki for most hits for a player born outside United States in MLB history. (0:25)

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre got his 3,090th career hit Wednesday night to pass Ichiro Suzuki for most by a foreign-born player in major league history.

Beltre, a native of the Dominican Republic, reached the milestone with a fourth-inning double off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda.

The hit moved him into 22nd on the all-time list past Suzuki, his former Mariners teammate who put his playing career on hold earlier this season. Rod Carew (3,053), who was born in Panama, and Albert Pujols (3,030) of the Dominican Republic are next on the list of foreign-born players with the most hits.

Beltre added two more hits later in the game, both singles, to raise his total to 3,092. The Dodgers won 3-2 in 11 innings.

Beltre, in his 21st big league season, joined the 3,000-hit club last season and is one of two active players with 3,000 hits, along with the Los Angeles Angels' Pujols. Suzuki is not active and won't play again in 2018, but he says he hasn't retired and is not closing the door to future playing opportunities.

Beltre missed 12 games between April 24 and May 8 with a left hamstring injury he suffered in the first month of the season. He is hitting .319 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 39 games this season.