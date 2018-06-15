        <
          Orioles place reliever Richard Bleier on DL with strained lat

          4:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have placed left-hander Richard Bleier on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder injury, a huge setback for the team with the worst record in the major leagues.

          Bleier was the most effective reliever in a bullpen that only recently got back injured Zach Britton and Darren O'Day. Bleier is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 31 games, the most appearances on the staff.

          Bleier hurt his arm Wednesday, walking off the mound in pain after a seventh-inning pitch against Boston.

          An MRI determined the injury to be a left shoulder latissimus strain.

          In addition to putting Bleier on the DL on Friday, the Orioles recalled left-handed reliever Tanner Scott from Triple-A Norfolk; selected the contract of infielder Corban Joseph from Double-A Bowie; optioned right-hander Yefry Ramirez to Norfolk; and designated lefty D.J. Snelten for assignment.

