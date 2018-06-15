        <
          Ted Leitner, longtime Padres announcer, says he's cancer-free

          5:50 PM ET
          ESPN

          Longtime San Diego Padres broadcaster Ted Leitner, who took a leave last month to receive treatment for kidney cancer, says he is cancer-free and eager to get back to work calling games.

          "I feel like I won the lottery," Leitner told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

          Leitner announced on May 29 that he was taking a leave. He called his last game on May 30 -- a walk-off win by the Padres -- and had surgery on May 31.

          Leitner is also the radio play-by-play voice of San Diego State football and basketball, and he called Clippers and Chargers games when those teams were in San Diego.

          He had not missed a Padres road trip since he became the radio play-by-play voice of the team almost 40 years ago, he said.

