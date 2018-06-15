Longtime San Diego Padres broadcaster Ted Leitner, who took a leave last month to receive treatment for kidney cancer, says he is cancer-free and eager to get back to work calling games.

"I feel like I won the lottery," Leitner told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Had "low grade cancer surgery" to remove golf ball size tumor that 4 surgeons said was 95% cancer probability. Removed it and sent to lab for biopsy-BENIGN! Cancer free now. How? I'll always believe is was thoughts & prayers from #Padres fans & #Aztecs. All my love to all of you! — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) June 15, 2018

Leitner announced on May 29 that he was taking a leave. He called his last game on May 30 -- a walk-off win by the Padres -- and had surgery on May 31.

Leitner is also the radio play-by-play voice of San Diego State football and basketball, and he called Clippers and Chargers games when those teams were in San Diego.

He had not missed a Padres road trip since he became the radio play-by-play voice of the team almost 40 years ago, he said.