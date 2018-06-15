Major League Baseball has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos each one game for their on-field altercation Wednesday night.

Each player also was fined.

Kemp has appealed the decision, making him available Friday night against San Francisco. Chirinos did not and sat out Friday night's game against Colorado.

Kemp was attempting to score from second base on Enrique Hernandez's two-out single to right field in the bottom of the third inning in Los Angeles. But with Chirinos receiving the throw well ahead of him, Kemp lowered his shoulder and barreled into him.

After Kemp was tagged out to end the inning, Chirinos got up and shoved him. Kemp returned the shove, and both benches and bullpens emptied and formed a scrum at the plate. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown, but Kemp and Chirinos were ejected.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.