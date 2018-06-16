Chris Davis hasn't played since Monday for the Baltimore Orioles, and manager Buck Showalter indicated before Friday night's 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins that that won't change anytime soon.

"Chris is continuing with some things that he's working on and when they come to me and say they think he's ready to get back in the lineup, I'll put him back in there, but it's nothing imminent," Showalter told reporters.

Davis is batting .150 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and 86 strikeouts in 52 games.

His salary -- $23 million annually over the next four seasons -- is significant for a Baltimore club that needs permission to send him to the minors and would have to absorb the megadeal if it released him.

"When they and we feel like Chris is ready ... I'm not in the cages working with him every day," Showalter told reporters. "But when they think he's ready to play, he'll play, and we'll sit down and talk about it.

"I talked to Chris before I came down here just to let him know, in case you guys were asking what the approach is. And he already knew that before today. But he was soaking wet when I was talking to him. He's working on some things and they'll let me know when it's time."

The Orioles made a flurry of moves Friday, including selecting the contract of first baseman Corban Joseph from Double-A Bowie. Joseph made his big league debut at first base Friday, going 1 for 4.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.