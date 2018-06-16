Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler has a fractured bone in his left foot and will undergo additional tests, the team announced Friday.

Soler first injured his big toe after fouling a ball off his foot June 8. After two games as DH, Soler returned to right field on Friday night for the first time since, but he eventually left after six innings of the Royals' 7-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

The Royals said his new injury happened as Soler tripped exiting the batter's box on Friday and is unrelated to last week's incident. He was on crutches after the game.

"If your feet hurt, it's gonna be a while, so I'm not sure," manager Ned Yost told reporters after Friday's loss. "We don't think it's a surgical thing right now but the scan will give us more."

Soler is hitting .265 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs for the Royals this season.