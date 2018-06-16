Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons was activated from the 10-day disabled list and returned to the lineup Saturday after being sidelined with an ankle sprain.

Simmons, who suffered the injury on June 5, will bat fifth in the Angels' lineup against the Oakland Athletics. The three-time Gold Glove winner is batting a career-best .330 with four home runs and 34 RBIs this season, his third with the Angels.

The Angels also promoted left-hander John Lamb, who will start Saturday in his first appearance in the majors since 2016 with Cincinnati.