          Braves' Mike Foltynewicz heads to DL; Julio Teheran reinstated

          6:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have placed pitcher Mike Foltynewicz on the 10-day disabled list with triceps tightness and reinstated Julio Teheran to take his place.

          After Foltynewicz threw a bullpen session Saturday, the team decided to give him extra rest in hopes of bringing him back next weekend. The right-hander left a start four days ago after pitching five scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

          Foltynewicz is off to the best start of his four-year stay with Atlanta, going 5-4 in 14 starts with a 2.16 ERA that ranks third in the National League.

          Teheran will start Sunday against the Padres. He has been sidelined with a sore thumb since allowing four runs in four innings last weekend at San Diego. He is 0-3 with a 6.14 ERA in his past four starts.

