The Indians placed pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, a day after he was removed from their game against Minnesota after being struck on the right elbow by a line drive in the second inning.

Carrasco hopped off the mound and went down to his knees on the infield grass after he was hit by Joe Mauer's leadoff liner. Manager Terry Francona and a team trainer visited Carrasco, who remained on his knees for several moments.

Carrasco then walked to the dugout with the trainer and was replaced by Oliver Perez. Minnesota scored four runs in the first off Carrasco, who has an 8-5 record after Saturday's 9-3 loss.

Carrasco was hit in the face by a line drive in 2015, but made his next turn in the rotation. The right-hander broke his right hand after being hit by a line drive late in the 2016 season and missed the playoffs.

Also Sunday, the Indians placed lefty Tyler Olson (left latissimus dorsi strain) on the DL and recalled RHP Shane Bieber and RHP Evan Marshall from Triple-A Columbus.