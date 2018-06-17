KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros won their 11th straight game, finishing off a dominant 10-0 road trip by rallying past the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Sunday.

The World Series champion Astros swept their swing through Texas, Oakland and Kansas City, outscoring opponents 74-35.

Last season, Houston had an 11-game winning streak end in Kansas City. This time, the Astros trailed 4-3 in the eighth inning before Correa led off with a tying homer. Evan Gattis, who had three hits, then put them ahead during a three-run burst.

The Astros have plenty to celebrate after beating the Royals on Sunday for their 11th straight win, including a perfect 10-0 road trip. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Correa has three home runs and eight RBI in six games after missing four games with discomfort in his right side. He had a first-inning single and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Gattis hit .366 with five home runs and 19 RBI on the Astros' trip. He singled home Yuli Gurriel in the eighth, and Marvin Gonzalez added an RBI single in the inning.

The Astros' 11-game winning streak is one shy of their franchise record. That streak is also also tied for the fifth-longest win streak by a defending World Series champion team in the last 80 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The perfect 10-game road trip marks just the sixth time in the last 65 seasons a team has completed a perfect road trip of 10 or more games. It happened just last year during the Indians' win streak, but before that, hadn't happened since 2002, according to Elias.

The Royals have lost six straight and 12 of 13. They have dropped 26 of 36 home games.

Brandon Maurer (0-3) took the loss, facing two batters and having both score. Tony Sipp (2-0) picked up the victory. Hector Rondon closed for his fourh save.

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers struck out nine over six innings, allowing two unearned runs. Royals right-hander Brad Keller, a Rule 5 draft pick making his fourth start, gave up three runs in six innings.

Third baseman Alex Bregman's errant throw home with the bases loaded led to the Royals scoring two unearned runs in the first to tie it at 2. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Royals a 4-2 lead.

Brian McCann's two-out single in the fourth scored Gattis to reduce the Royals' lead to one.