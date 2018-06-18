ST. LOUIS -- Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez left Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after getting hit near his left elbow by Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty in the top of the third inning.

Baez, 25, looked in immediate pain after the hit-by-pitch, eventually going to the ground as the Cubs training staff, along with manager Joe Maddon, attended to him. He left the game and was replaced by Addison Russell.

The injury was diagnosed as a left elbow contusion, with X-rays pending.

Maddon told ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" that he didn't think the injury was serious.

Baez is hitting .255 with a team-leading 14 home runs and 46 RBIs.