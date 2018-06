Below are the voting totals from Major League Baseball's second National League ballot update for the 2018 All-Star Game that will be played July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is the leading vote-getter among all NL players with 1,433,140 votes.

National League

CATCHER No. Player Team Votes 1 Buster Posey San Francisco Giants 686,253 2 Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs 596,111 3 Kurt Suzuki Atlanta Braves 557,692 4 Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals 366,271 5 Yasmani Grandal Los Angeles Dodgers 333,549

FIRST BASE No. Player Team Votes 1 Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1,433,140 2 Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs 566,382 3 Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 363,361 4 Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers 294,418 5 Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 189,364

SECOND BASE No. Player Team Votes 1 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 915,736 2 Javier Baez Chicago Cubs 767,417 3 Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 743,979 4 Joe Panik San Francisco Giants 194,634 5 Asdrubal Cabrera New York Mets 173,567

THIRD BASE No. Player Team Votes 1 Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies 1,124,563 2 Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 677,185 3 Johan Camargo Atlanta Braves 395,389 4 Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 228,806 5 Evan Longoria San Francisco Giants 221,100

SHORTSTOP No. Player Team Votes 1 Brandon Crawford San Francisco Giants 1,120,031 2 Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves 568,400 3 Addison Russell Chicago Cubs 475,091 4 Trevor Story Colorado Rockies 315,532 5 Trea Turner Washington Nationals 279,071