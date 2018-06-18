Shortstop Elvis Andrus was activated by the Texas Rangers on Monday after missing the past 59 games with a fractured right elbow.

He is batting second and starting at shortstop in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Andrus' activation was one of many moves made by the Rangers on Monday, which included optioning catcher Jose Trevino to Double-A Frisco. Trevino had the game-winning hit in Sunday's 13-12 comeback victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Texas also recalled right-hander Ricardo Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock. Outfielder Ryan Rua had been optioned to Round Rock on Sunday, opening the roster spot for Andrus.

Andrus suffered his injury when he was hit by a fastball thrown by Los Angeles Angels reliever Keynan Middleton on April 11.

Andrus just completed a seven-game rehab stint in the minors, with just one hit in 27 plate appearances, but was deemed ready to return to the majors. He was hitting .327 with two home runs and five RBIs at the time of his injury and is a career .277 hitter.

The two-time All-Star set career bests last season with 20 home runs and 88 RBIs.