Tests on Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco's right elbow came back negative for structural damage, manager Terry Francona said Monday.

Carrasco, 31, will undergo treatment for the next three days and be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Carrasco was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, a day after he was struck on the elbow by a line drive off the bat of the Twins' Joe Mauer in the second inning.

Carrasco hopped off the mound and went down to his knees on the infield grass. He remained there for several moments while Francona and a team trainer came out to tend to him. Carrasco then walked to the dugout with the trainer and was replaced by Oliver Perez.

Minnesota scored four runs in the first off Carrasco, who entered Saturday's game with an 8-4 record.